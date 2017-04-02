She’s back! From New Line Cinema comes Annabelle: Creation, the followup to 2014’s hit horror film Annabelle, directed by David F. Sandberg. The first trailer was unveiled at Saturday’s WonderCon and has now made its way online.

In Annabelle: Creation, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

The horror film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard, Grace Fulton, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto.

Annabelle scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office during its run in theaters, with the entire Conjuring franchise generating $895 million at the global box office.

The new film is once again being produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, who previously partnered on The Conjuring movies. Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter and Hans Ritter executive produce. Sandberg directs from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, who also wrote Annabelle.

Annabelle: Creation arrives in theaters on August 11, 2017. Watch the trailer above.