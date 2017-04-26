EXCLUSIVE: Anika Noni Rose and her production company Roaring Virgin Productions have optioned TV and film rights to Shadowshaper, Daniel José Older’s bestselling YA fantasy series. It marks the second deal between Rose and Older after she acquired his urban fantasy series Bone Street Rumba.

Shadowshaper, published in 2015 by Arthur A. Levine Books and named a New York Times Notable Book of that year, introduced Sierra Santiago, who lives in Brooklyn and discovers shadowshaping, a magic that infuses ancestral spirits into paintings, music, and stories. But someone is killing the shadowshapers one by one — and the killer believes Sierra is hiding their greatest secret. A second book in the Shadowshaper Cypher series, Shadowhouse Fall, is due out in September.

“Shadowshaper was a book I couldn’t put down,” said Rose. “At a time when so many are feeling powerless, Sierra Santiago is a young Afro-Latina heroine who finds her power within herself. Through a strong spiritual connection to her ancestors, the discovery of the magic living in her art, and with the help of some amazing friends, she saves her family, and her Brooklyn neighborhood from certain destruction. A face and culture we rarely see on screen; she is the heroine we’ve been searching for, only to find she lives right next door.”

On the acting side Rose, a Tony winner for Caroline, Or Change, just wrapped filming Assassination Nation and is next on the screen in Warner Bros’ Everything, Everything. She is repped by Innovative Artists, David Williams Management, MGMT and attorney James Adams.