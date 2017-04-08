Angie’s List, the Indianapolis-based website of crowd-sourced business reviews, withdrew its ads from Fox News Channel’s The O’Reilly Factor Friday, a course reversal in stark contrast to the company’s stance just days ago.

A spokesperson for Angie’s List confirmed the ad removal to Deadline, with no additional details provided.

The decision came just three days after Angie’s List said it trusted customers “to make their own media consumption decisions.” The statement drew considerable internet blowback, in part from the #grabyourwallet movement.

“We place ads across a wide spectrum of venues intending to reach as many viewers/listeners/readers as possible without taking a position on the viewpoints of the venues themselves,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Just as we trust members to make their own hiring decisions, we trust them to make their own media consumption decisions.”

Angie’s List is one of the latest in a roster estimated at about 60 companies that has pulled its ads from the Factor since last weekend’s New York Times report that O’Reilly and 21st Century Fox had paid out a combined $13 million to settle sexual harassment claims from five women.

Among companies jumping shipAdvil, Bristol Myers Squibb, Jenny Craig, Jaguar, Infiniti, Geico, Reddi-wip/Con Agra, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW of North America, Mitsubishi Motors, Lexus, Constant Contact, Bayer, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Orkin, UNTUCKit, Allstate, Esurance (which is owned by Allstate), T. Rowe Price, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Credit Karma, Wayfair, The Wonderful Company, TrueCar, the Society for Human Resource Management and Coldwell Banker.