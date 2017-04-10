Oops Doughnuts Productions, the company from writer/producer and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 director Andy Fickman and producing partner Betsy Sullenger, has upped Whitney Engstrom and MaryKate Meath to creative executives.

Oops Doughnuts

The two previously served as assistants to Fickman and Sullenger. Oops Doughnuts, the production company behind CBS’ new comedy Kevin Can Wait and Disney Channel’s recently wrapped series, Liv and Maddie, develops and creates entertainment through a variety of artistic mediums including film, television, theater, and the world wide web.

Fickman served as a producer on Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, and has directed films like The Game Plan starring Dwayne Johnson, She’s The Man, and You Again with Kristen Bell, Sigourney Weaver, and Jamie Lee Curtis.