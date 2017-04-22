Ana Mulvoy-Ten, who recurs on American Crime, has inked with ICM Partners. She plays trafficked teenage sex worker Shae Reese in the current third season of ABC anthology drama series created by John Ridley.

The England-born actress co-starred as Amber Millington in the 2011-13 Nickelodeon drama House of Anubia and appeared in Freeform’s Famous in Love and the digital series Vanity. Her recent feature credits include Ascension, Outlaw and playing the younger version of Emily VanCamp’s character in The Girl in the Book.

She continues to be repped by Silver Lining Management.