Amy Schumer, who has been looking for a movie since bailing on the title role of Barbie, has signed to star in I Feel Pretty, from a script written and to be directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein for Wonderland Sound & Vision and Voltage Pictures. The picture marks Kohn and Silverstein’s directorial debut and is set to shoot on the East Coast this summer. The logline is being kept under wraps.

Schumer, who also is a producer on the movie, was last seen in Trainwreck. The deal for I Feel Pretty comes as she is about to star opposite Goldie Hawn in the Jonathan Levine comedy Snatched, which Fox opens May 12. Schumer also will be seen opposite Miles Teller in the Universal drama Thank You for Your Service, from filmmaker Jason Hall, to be released in the fall. Kohn & Silverstein’s credits as a writing team include Never Been Kissed, He’s Just Not That Into You, The Vow and How to Be Single.

Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola will produce with Voltage’s Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicolas Chartier. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, is on board as co-producer. Voltage snagged the project in a closely guarded yet competitive situation and then quickly attached Schumer. Phillips brought the project in for Voltage. Jonathan Deckter also will exec produce for Voltage.

Voltage will finance the film and also handle international distribution rights at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. UTA and Voltage will handle the domestic rights sale.

Schumer is represented by UTA, Carrie Byalick of B. Company, and Schreck Rose. Kohn & Silverstein are represented by Management 360 and UTA. McG and Wonderland are repped by WME, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. The deal was negotiated by Isaac Dunham on behalf of Schumer.