EXCLUSIVE: Amy Madigan and Peter Fonda are joining what has turned out to be an impressive ensemble cast for writer-director Todd Robinson’s The Last Full Measure. LisaGay Hamilton (Take Shelter) and Robert Pine (CHIPS) also have boarded the film about the cover-up and ultimate sacrifice and heroism of a 21-year-old kid from Piqua, OH.

The project is based on a true story. It follows a young Pentagon investigator as he unravels the injustice and battles the political machine to uncover what really happened in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War. The investigator and survivors of the battle — the veterans of Operation Abilene — finally convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to Air Force Pararescue Jumper William H. Pitsenbarger, who continued to save lives after the last helicopter to safety left the battlefield. Pitsenbarger single-handedly saved more than 60 men until he was killed.

Madigan and Fonda will star alongside Samuel L. Jackson, William Hurt, Christopher Plummer, Sebastian Stan (who plays the investigator), Bradley Whitford, Grant Gustin (The Flash), Michael Imperioli, Linus Roache and Alison Sudol (Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them). The project is currently in production.



Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, Shaun Sanghani, Julian Adams, Lauren Selig, Pen Densham and John Watson are producing. Tamara Birkemoe, Jenna Sanz-Agero, Sidney Sherman, Louis Steyn and T.J. Steyn are executive producing.

Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales and producing in association with Provocator and SSS Entertainment. Foresight Unlimited’s slate also includes Rob Cohen’s Category 5, Michael Mailer’s Blind starring Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin; the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold starring Justin Timberlake; and Peter Segal’s $130M sci-fi epic Inversion.

Madigan recently wrapped production on Sam Shepard’s Buried Child with her husband Ed Harris in London. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting role in Twice In A Lifetime.

Fonda was nominated for two Academy Awards, including for his leading role in Victor Nunez’s Ulee’s Gold. He most recently starred in Tommy O’Haver’s The Most Hated Woman In America alongside Melissa Leo for Netflix and is currently in post-production on Shana Feste’s Boundaries starring Vera Farmiga. He also recently completed a starring role opposite Bill Pullman and Jim Caviezel in the Montana-based Western The Ballad Of Lefty Brown.

Hamilton most recently starred in Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman’s Lovelace with Amanda Seyfried. She was also in Jake Goldberger’s Life Of A King starring Cuba Gooding Jr. Pine will next be seen in Bruce Caulk’s Minkow starring Mark Hamill, Elisabeth Röhm and James Caan.

