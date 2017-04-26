Is Charter Communications entering the content business? Kind of, it seems, with a deal announced this morning to co-produce “distinct, high-quality original programming” for its customers in a partnership with AMC Networks’ AMC Studios.

“The partnership will give Spectrum customers access to content created specifically for them, further differentiating Charter’s platform and services,” the companies say.

They offer few details about the arrangement, but say that the first co-produced show will debut on Charter Spectrum in 2018. The cable company will have “an exclusive initial window in the U.S.” while AMC Studios keeps other rights — including international distribution.

“As AMC Studios becomes an increasingly important part of our business, this first-of-its-kind partnership represents a new horizon for us,” AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll says.

Charter’s EVP of Programming Acquisition Tom Montemagno says the deal “will further differentiate our customer experience and the value we provide in a competitive marketplace.”

Charter And AMC shares each are up about 1% in early trading.