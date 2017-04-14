Amazon has a deal for Tribeca Film Festival official sections. If they give the e-retailer exclusive subscription VOD rights on its Amazon Video Direct platform, then it will pay them as much as $100,000 in addition to royalties. (Full terms here.)

This is part of AVD’s Film Festival Stars program, designed to help independent filmmakers.

For shorts, Amazon will offer a bonus of $10,000 apiece for the five titles with the best customer engagement metrics between October 1 and December 31. In addition, they’ll receive 15 cents per hour viewed in the U.S., and 6 cents for each hour viewed elsewhere.

Featured film rights holders can take advantage of what Amazon calls “a new way …to reach a highly engaged audience through Prime Video and earn revenue based on how much customers watch the title.”

They’ll receive what the company describes as “a one-time, non-recoupable cash bonus” that “may be applied toward marketing the film in the pre-SVOD windows including subsidizing promotions and advertising.”

U.S. Narrative films can see a bonus of up to $100,000 with World Documentary entries eligible for $75,000. In addition, Amazon is offering $25,000 for qualifying films in the International Narrative Competition, Spotlight Narrative, Spotlight Documentary, Special Screening, Viewpoints, and Midnight categories.

Amazon launched Amazon Video Direct about a year ago. The self-service program enables people to make video content available to Amazon customers alongside the tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes the company offers for streaming, rent or purchase.