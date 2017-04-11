After saying that it was “exploring the possibility” of an initial public offering in the U.S., No. 4 cable operator Altice USA today filed preliminary paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to do so — looking to raise as much as $100 million, according to the filing.

That’s probably just a placeholder number: The company hasn’t determined the exact number of shares it will offer, or the price.

Buyers of the proposed Class A shares will have a quiet voice at the company. Each of these shares will provide owners with one vote; the existing Class B shares primarily controlled by Altice founder Patrick Drahi have 25 votes apiece. As a result, the Class B holders will be able to “control all matters submitted to our stockholders for approval,” the prospectus says.

Amsterdam-based Altice became a cable and broadband player in the U.S. following its acquisitions of Cablevision and Suddenlink in the past year and a half. It has about 4.3 million residential customers in 20 states, including a heavy concentration on Long Island and around New York City.

Bloomberg last week reported that Altice was eyeing an IPO this quarter to raise cash for expansion. A source told the news agency that privately held Cox Communications was a potential target.

In November, Altice disclosed that it plans to build fiber optic cable networks capable of delivering broadband speeds as high as 10 Gb per second. That’s up from 300 Mb per second at the Optimum systems it inherited from Cablevision.

The company is controlled by Drahi while Dexter Goei oversees the U.S. operations. In January, Drahi said he was launching a 24/7 international news and current affairs channel in the U.S. to complement hubs in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman, Sachs are joint book-runners for the proposed offering.