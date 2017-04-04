Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me will close out the forthcoming American Black Film Festival. The Codeblack Films/Morgan Creek pic, directed by Benny Boom, will have its wide theatrical release via Summit Entertainment June 16. Ed Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft and Steven Bagatourian wrote the screenplay.

Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as the rapper, actor, poet and activist in the film that follows Shakur from his early days in New York City to his evolution into being one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices, before his untimely death at the age of 25. Against all odds, Shakur’s raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mind-set propelled him into becoming a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his passing.

Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, Danai Gurira, Jamie Hector, and Cory Hardrict co-star in the film, which was produced by LT Hutton, Wayne Morris, David Robinson, and James G. Robinson.

The fest runs from June 14-18 in Miami.