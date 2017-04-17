Sami Brady is returning to Salem. Actress Alison Sweeney confirmed via her Instagram that she is reprising her role on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. “I have big news to share. I’m coming back to Days,” she revealed on Monday.

“I’m so excited to tell all of you in person,” Sweeney continued. “I’m really, really excited to be back in Salem. I start shooting in a couple of weeks.”

Sweeney left Days in 2014 after starring in the show since 1993. During her time on the drama the actress was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category in 2015 and won the Special Fan Emmy Award for America’s Favorite Villain in 2002.

The actress also told Soap Opera Digest that she is filming new episodes in May and June and will be on the show for an extended visit.

Since her departure from Days, Sweeney appeared in the Hallmark Channel TV movie franchise Murder, She Baked and The Irresistible Blueberry Farm and hosted NBC’s The Biggest Loser for 13 seasons.

Check out her announcement in the video below: