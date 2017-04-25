EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Shipp, last seen as young Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, is set to co-star in the upcoming psychological thriller Spinning Man, from director Simon Kaijser. She joins Pierce Brosnan, Guy Pearce and Minnie Drive in the pic written by Matthew Aldrich, with filming slated to begin this week.

Based on George Harrar’s novel, the pic follows Evan Birch, a professor and family man, whose past reveals a number of illicit relations with his students. When a young woman is found murdered, Evan becomes the prime suspect. Shipp will play Anna, a college student conflicted by an affair she had with her professor.

Ellen S. Wander and Keith Arnold are producing with Film Bridge International handling worldwide sales in Cannes.

Shipp just wrapped on Fox 2000’s young adult film Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, and will next be seen in Olivia Milch’s indie comedy Dude and SXSW pic Tragedy Girls, directed by Tyler MacIntyre. She’s repped by WME, Link Entertainment and Stone Genow.