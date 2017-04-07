Netflix is making a move in the original comedy series space targeting tweens and teens with Alexa & Katie, a multi-camera sitcom toplined by Disney XD star Paris Berelc (Mighty Med, Lab Rats: Elite Force) and newcomer Isabel May.

Alexa & Katie, which has received a 13-episode order, marks the first multi-camera comedy series produced by Netflix. The Internet network’s highest-profile shows in the genre — Fuller House, The Ranch and One Day at a Time — have come from outside studios.

Created by Heather Wordham (Hannah Montana, Reba), with comedy veteran Matthew Carlson (Malcolm in the Middle, Samantha Who?) serving as showrunner, Alexa & Katie is about two lifelong best friends Alexa (Berelc) and Katie (May), who are eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school. The friends confront a crisis that leaves them feeling like outsiders at a time when what seems to matter most is fitting in.

Wordham and Carlson executive produce.

Related2017 Netflix Pilots

Early on, Netflix acquired a handful of tween sitcoms that have run as Netflix originals, including Richie Rich, Some Assembly Required and Project MC2.

With Alexa & Katie, Netflix is starting to build a slate of homegrown sitcoms for young viewers, traditionally catered to by the likes of Disney, Disney XD and Nickelodeon.

May is repped by TalentWorks, The Coronel Group and attorneys Scott Whitehead and Jeff Frankel.