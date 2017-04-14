No Stone Unturned, Oscar winner Alex Gibney’s documentary about the unsolved 1994 murders of six men in Northern Ireland, has been withdrawn from the Tribeca Film Festival as a result of “ongoing legal issues.”

Producer Trevor Birney of Fine Point Films said: “We are bitterly disappointed that as a result of ongoing legal issues relating to the subject matter of the film, No Stone Unturned is not yet ready to be screened at Tribeca 2017. No one will feel this disappointment more than the families at the centre of the film, whose quest for justice has been both inspiring and unstinting these last 23 years. It is our deepest hope that these sensitive issues can be resolved as soon as possible so that we can share this important film with the world.”

Festival officials also released a statement: “We were notified today from the producers of Alex Gibney’s No Stone Unturned that there are outstanding legal issues surrounding the film and they will need to withdraw the documentary from the Festival. We are very disappointed that audiences will not be able to see the film at Tribeca and we know Alex is equally disappointed that his film will not have its world premiere at the Festival.”

The festival is removing the film from the website and will refund the customers who have purchased tickets.

Gibney’s film was to have its world premiere at Tribeca on April 23. The festival’s description of the film: “In 1994, six men were gunned down and five wounded in a pub while watching a World Cup soccer match in Loughinisland, Northern Ireland. With a police investigation that was perfunctory at best, the case remained unsolved. In this non-fiction murder mystery, Academy Award-winning documentarian Alex Gibney reopens the original case to investigate why no culprit was ever brought to justice.”

A description on sales agent Content Media’s website reads, in part, “Remarkably, no one was ever charged for the crime. For more than twenty years the victims’ families have searched for answers. Now, at last, they may have found them. But what they learn turns a murder mystery into bigger inquiry relevant for us all: what happens when governments cover up the truth?”

Gibney won the Documentary Feature Oscar in for his 2007 film Taxi to the Dark Side and was nominated for Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room two years earlier. His most recent feature doc credit include last year’s Zero Days and 2015’s Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief. He is filming an untitled documentary about former Fox News boss Roger Ailes.

No Stone Unturned is produced by Fine Point Films in association with Jigsaw Productions. Content Film is the sales agent on the film.