Aleks Paunovic, whose credits include This Means War and Syfy’s Van Helsing, has joined Studio Canal’s revenge thriller Hard Powder, with Liam Neeson toplining. Neeson plays a father seeking to take down those responsible for his son’s murder. Paunovic will portray Detective Asgard. Hans Petter Moland is directing from a script by Frank Baldwin. Paunovic has also secured a role in Matthew Ross’ romantic thriller Siberia, which stars Keanu Reeves. It’s about an American diamond merchant, who travels to Russia and gets entangled in an obsessive relationship with a Russian cafe owner in a small Siberian town. Paunovic’s playing Yefrem in the film. Company Films and Summerstorm/Film House Germany are producing. Paunovic, repped by SMS Talent, Wright Entertainment and Trisko Talent Management, can next be seen in War For the Planet of the Apes, in theaters on July 14.

Irish actress Catherine Siggins has been cast in the Marc Fusco directed and written indie drama The Samuel Project, alongside Hal Linden and Ryan Ochoa. The film centers on a teen (Ochoa) who, as part of a school project, gets to know his grandfather, Samuel (Linden), who as boy, was heroically saved from Nazi capture in Germany by a young woman. Siggins will play Laura, the granddaughter of the now old woman who saved Samuel all those years ago. Chris Neighbors co-write the script. Repped by Littman Talent Group and Torque Entertainment, Siggins previous credits include television series Casualty for the BBC and indie film The Scam.