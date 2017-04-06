Alec Baldwin and Fifty Shades producer Dana Brunetti engaged in a heated Twitter war on Wednesday, after Brunetti stated that the actor’s new memoir, Nevertheless, contains lies about a co-star’s age while they were filming the 2006 film Mini’s First Time.

Complete with name-calling, threats and insults, the two duked it out in a series of tweets because, according to Baldwin’s book, he says that he wasn’t aware that Nikki Reed — his stepdaughter in the film who his character was having an affair with — was underage until toward the end of the filming and “flipped out” because the producers had told him something different.

Brunetti called Baldwin out in an 11-tweet summary saying that Baldwin did know how old Reed was.

Baldwin then tweeted today, “And Hollywood producers like Brunetti never do anything shady or unethical?” The response ignited a very long back-and-forth, with Brunetti then replying, “Name something I’ve done shady or unethical, Alec. You lied, face it, admit it and move on. I’m not afraid of bullies like you.”

Baldwin tweeted back: “SAG rules require releases for scenes involving physical contact with minors. I take you have a copy of that?”

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am SAG rules require releases for scenes involving physical contact with minors. I take you have a copy of that? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

Read the full exchange below, which also features writer-director Nick Guthe weighing in on the matter and Brunetti telling Baldwin, “I’ll bury you.”

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I was told she was 16 by her hairdresser. At the end of the shoot.

You're already buried. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NikkiReed_I_Am 1) Because she was 16 we had to submit storyboards to her parents, agents and managers of all scenes with physical contact. — Nick Guthe (@NickGuthe) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Only a Hollywood idiot like u would suggest that a film title is a birth certificate — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti No wonder Spacey fired you. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin More lies. No wonder Kim divorced you. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I'm sure SAG has them. Contact them. You're the one maligning me and will need to defend and retract your lies. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc You mean my Oscar nominated films? Nice plug by the way. When are you gonna come out to the 310 with a chain and show us how it's done? — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc Again, you don't know what you're talking about. It was BK before I got there. What else you got angry man? — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017