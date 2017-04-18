Alec Baldwin is taking over as host of TCM’s weekly The Essentials program, showcasing “must see” classic films. Baldwin takes over hosting duties following last month’s death of TCM host Robert Osborne.

David Letterman, Tina Fey and William Friedkin are among the guest co-hosts signed to join Baldwin.

The new season of The Essentials debuts May 6 at 8 PM, featuring Letterman and screening The Bad and the Beautiful. Fey will make her guest appearance starting on June 24 to discuss her favorite classic films, starting with Rear Window. Friedkin joins Baldwin to highlight another round of notable films, beginning with The Quiet Man.

Baldwin has appeared frequently on the network, including as co-host of The Essentials with Osborne from 2009 to 2011. This past October, Baldwin was the on-air host for a month-long look at influential documentaries for TCM’s Spotlight showcase.

“I have some big shoes to fill hosting The Essentials, and I plan on doing Bob proud with this new season of The Essentials,” Baldwin said in today’s announcement.