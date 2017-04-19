Alec Baldwin, visiting Late Show, explained to Stephen Colbert how he gets into character as Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live.

“When I saw your Donald Trump for the first time I went ‘Oh, thanks god, somebody cracked that nut’,” gushed Colbert, who had introduced Baldwin as the person he wished was POTUS in reality, and commended the actor on having “one of the great careers of all time.”

Baldwin called “eerie” the number of people who come up to him on the street and thank him for his depiction of POTUS on the NBC late-night show.

“What is your hook in; what is the thing you have to do – is it the face, the hair, is it the hands?” Colbert asked of his method.

To play the real estate developer turned reality TV star turned president, Baldwin said he needed “to make it totally a caricature.”

“You pick a few things…left eyebrow up, right eyebrow down – and shove your face out like you’re trying to suck the chrome off the fender of a car.”