EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Hinds has signed on to co-star in Legendary/ Warner Bros’ upcoming sequel Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, with Michael Dougherty at the helm. The actress, who is getting positive reviews for her turn as Harriet Tubman on WGN America’s Underground, joins Stranger Things break-out star Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Plot details remain underwraps on the film, which Dougherty co-wrote with Zach Shields. WB is releasing it in theaters March 22, 2019. The first installment in the Legendary/WB monster universe, Kong: Skull Island, pulled in $61M in its opening weekend.

In addition to Underground, Hinds can currently be seen in Fox’s event series Shots Fired and recently co-starred opposite Bryan Cranston and Anthony Mackie in the HBO biopic All The Way. She’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and attorney Jeff Bernstein.