Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is gearing up to introduce a new character in its upcoming Season 4 episode, titled “What if…”

On Saturday, the newest episode of the ABC superhero series was screened to attendees at WonderCon in Anaheim, California, where it was revealed that Mallory Jansen will play Madame Hydra, also known as Viper, in the Framework. This is the third character that Jansen has portrayed, she’s previously played Life Model Decoy Aida and Anges Kitsworth.

Madame Hydra is doesn’t have superpowers, but in the comics is known for being an excellent strategist and tactician, a skilled martial artist, swordswoman, immunity to most forms of venom and toxins and an enhanced lifespan.

The new episode also sees the return of Grant Ward (Brett Dalton), which you can preview in the clip below. Meanwhile, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) uncover secrets and lies in a world gone mad and with Hydra in control, they are the only hope to save everyone.

During the panel, the room also sang Happy Birthday to Clark Gregg, whose birthday is tomorrow, and teased Hydra looming large as the audience chanted “Agents of Hydra.”

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Tuesday, April 4 on ABC.

This is no #AprilFoolsDay prank.

Enter the Framework when #AgentsofSHIELD returns Tuesday at 10|9c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/GbiKpSz9ly — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 1, 2017

Matt Grobar contributed to this report.