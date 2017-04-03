AFCI Locations’ Global Production & Finance Conference is taking place this Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 at the Marriott in Burbank, California. The two-day conference is currently selling discount tickets to those still interested in attending.

The conference is a premier marketplace connecting commercial, film and television professionals to global production locations and film funding resources in Los Angeles. Lightsource Asia Media Group is curating the conference, which offers insights into co-productions, changes in tax and other incentives and updates on the film financing landscape. Scheduled to attend are executives at Marvel, Paramount, Warner Bros., Fox, Alibaba, Disney China, Wanda Studios Qingdao, EastWest Bank, Entertainment Partners, producers (Sense8 and Game of Thrones) and many more, in addition to global film commissioners who will speak to their locations, infrastructure and incentive offerings.

For a 25% discount on conference tickets, use this code – GPFC17_LAMG25 – when checking out here. Note that conference attendees have automatic access to the Locations Show.