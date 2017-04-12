Former Supernatural executive producer Adam Glass has signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios. Under the two-year pact, he has joined the studio’s new Showtime drama series The Chi as co-executive producer, working alongside creator/executive producer Lena Waithe and exec producer/showrunner Elwood Reid.

Glass is coming off a stint as an executive producer/co-showrunner on CBS’ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which is airing its second season that likely will be its last. Before that, he spent five years on the CW’s Supernatural, rising to an executive producer, and also worked on CBS’ Cold Case.

In addition, Glass is a New York Times best-selling graphic novelist with titles including Marvel Comics’ Deadpool Suicide Kings and DC Comics’ Suicide Squad 1 & 2, which introduced Harley Quinn into the Suicide Squad. Other titles Glass has written and co-written for Marvel Comics include Deadpool Pulp, Luke Cage Noir, Deadpool Team Up and Luke Cage Origins.

“Adam is someone we’ve worked with prior whom we’ve always loved,” said Bert Salke, President of Fox 21 Television Studios. “He is a wildly talented writer who has been instrumental to Elwood and Lena on The Chi, and we knew we wanted to be in business with him exclusively. He’s about as diverse a creator as there is in this business, with as much comic book cred as TV cred — and he’s written in virtually every genre from comedy to documentary to dramas like Supernatural and Cold Case. There’s literally nothing he can’t do, and we look forward to developing with him down the road.”

Glass is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.