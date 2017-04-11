Acorn TV has acquired BBC One comedy Decline and Fall, starring Jack Whitehall, David Suchet (Poirot) and Desperate Housewives alumna Eva Longoria in the first TV adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s classic novel. The three-part miniseries will make its U.S. premiere Monday, May 15, on Acorn TV. You can watch the trailer above.

Acorn TV

RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand, in partnership with Endemol Worldwide Distribution, also acquired North American rights to Season 1 of the British drama Delicious, starring Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) and Emilia Fox (Silent Witness). The four-part drama about food, love and infidelity in Cornwall premieres on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26.

Other May premieres include the return of top Australian dramedy 800 Words Series 2, Part 2, on May 29, and veterinarian documentary series The Yorkshire Vet in Spring, Series 2.

Additional Acorn TV offerings in May include the 1979 BAFTA-nominated Royal Shakespeare Company production of Macbeth; BAFTA-winning BBC series Criminal Justice, Emmy-winning Edward & Mrs. Simpson, Rake Series 3, family drama The Flame Trees of Thika and Lorna Doone.

“Acorn TV is off to another record year, and May just might be our best schedule yet,” said Mark Stevens, President of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment. “We’re thrilled with the subscriber response to our first 2017 Acorn TV Originals — Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution and Irish drama Striking Out — and Decline and Fall is a perfect addition to our Originals slate. This new BBC One comedy has been getting rave reviews in the UK for its witty script and stellar cast led by Jack Whitehall, David Suchet, and Eva Longoria, so we know U.S. fans will love it as much as we do.”