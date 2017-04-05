While agreeing to keep auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers in place, Oscar night fiasco notwithstanding, the governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences quietly attended to another piece of business at their meeting last week: That is, they authorized negotiations toward a new contract with chief executive Dawn Hudson.

According to people briefed on the meeting, the governors decided to begin the negotiations so that Hudson would not reach the June 1 expiration of her current three-year deal- – before the next board of governors meeting — without a clear sense of her future status. Whether the next contract would similarly have a three-year term wasn’t clear, as details are still being worked out. But there was no immediate indication that Hudson’s next contract would have a shorter term or less generous pay than her last one.

Hired in 2011, Hudson was renewed in 2014 after a difficult board debate in which a number of governors opposed her renewal. According to Academy tax filings, she has been receiving more than $600,000 in compensation annually. Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the Academy’s elected president, holds an unpaid position.

During Hudson’s tenure, the Academy has become deeply involved in the construction of a Los Angeles movie museum that was initially set for completion this year, but is now expected to open in 2019. With Boone Isaacs, Hudson also oversaw the expansion of Academy membership, as the group sought to raise the number of women and ethnic minorities in its ranks following public criticism of its nomination of all-white acting contenders in two successive Oscar cycles.

An Academy spokeswoman declined comment on the renewal discussions.