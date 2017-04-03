CBS’ Academy of Country Music Awards easily beat broadcast competitors Sunday night, but hit a record low in the key 18-49 demographic (2.1), and suffered its smallest total-viewer tally since 2007. In the demo, ACM Awards tumbled 9% compared to last year’s 2.3, and 42% compared to two years ago (3.6).

In total viewers, ACM Awards logged 10.9M viewers, sliding just 3% compared to last year’s 11.2M, but 32% (aka 5M viewers) compared to ’15’s 16M.

Nonetheless, CBS’s broadcast of the 52nd annual ACM Awards controlled the night among broadcasters in its 8-11 PM airing. The trophy show peaked at 9 PM with a 2.3 rating and 11.703M viewers.

ACM had snagged higher-than-usual numbers two years ago, celebrating its 50th anniversary, though the boost seems to have been offset with record lows of ’16 and ’17.

Leading in to the music special, CBS’s 60 Minutes won the 7 PM hour in the demo (1.1) and in overall audience (9.328M).

Meanwhile, other broadcasters divvied up second-place talking points. NBC’s Little Big Shots (1.2, 8.492M) was ACM’s stiffest competition of the night. In the 8 PM timeslot, the reality series doubled its 7 PM LBS repeat leadin (0.6, 4.397M).

At 9 PM, NBC’s Chicago Justice (0.9, 5.823M) ranked No. 2 among broadcasters, finishing within 0.1 of last week’s 18-49 rating (1.0) and retained 99.7% of last week’s total viewers (5.841 million). Also in the slot, ABC’s Match Game time slot premiere (0.6, 2.488M) performed better than prior week’s timeslot occupant Time After Time (0.4) in the demo, enabling American Crime to climb a 10th of a rating point in the demo (0.4), though it remained ABC’s lowest-rated show of the night, including just 1.744M Live + Same Day viewers.

At 10 PM, NBC’s Shades of Blue was No. 2, though, given American Crime’s stats, that’s not saying a whole lot. Blue did, however, manage to finish within 0.1 of last week’s 18-49 rating (0.7 vs. 0.8) and retains 97% of last week in total viewers (4.215M vs. 4.356M).

At 7 PM, ABC’s long-running America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.9, 4.71M viewers) was 60M’s closest broadcast competition.