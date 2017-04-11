Abrams Artists Agency has just struck a deal with EAG Sports Management, a marketing/branding and crisis/personal management for high-profile pro athletes. The deal with the El Segundo, CA -based, 19 year-old company puts AAA into the sports business, not unlike other talent agencies around town, although on a smaller scale. The agency will now offer EAG clients representation in all areas, including film, TV, commercials, books, alternative programming, and licensing.

EAG Sports Management currently manages about 35 athletes, including boxer/TV personality Laila Ali, NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers player DeSean Jackson, UFC star Jon “Bones” Jones, New York Giant’s Brandon Marshall and NBA L.A. Clippers player Austin Rivers (to name only a few).

This partnership was crafted by Brian Cho, CFO of Abrams Artists Agency, along with Denise White, CEO, of EAG Sports Management.