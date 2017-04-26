EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama has secured theatrical rights and released the trailer for Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All, a feature documentary about Srila Prabhupada, the controversial Indian swami who championed the need for a revolution in consciousness.

The pic, which was directed by John Griesser and co-directed by Jean Griesser and Lauren Ross, will world premiere on June 3 at Illuminate Film Festival in Sedona, AZ, followed by a nationwide theatrical rollout starting June 16 in New York City.

“The perfection of this life is to understand oneself”: Words from the film, which combines Prabhupada’s own recorded words, archival verite and interviews with scholars and his early followers to offer insight to the cultural movement, now known as the Hare Krishna movement.

Check out the trailer above.