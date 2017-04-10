ABC Studios International is partnering with Australia-based Hoodlum Entertainment (Secrets & Lies), the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC) and Screen Queensland on new crime drama series Harrow.

Co-created by Secrets & Lies writer Stephen M. Irwin and producer Leigh McGrath and written by Irwin, Harrow is the story of Dr. Daniel Harrow, who is no ordinary forensic pathologist. Brilliant. Unorthodox. And a murderer? Harrow’s total disregard for authority and his unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre of cases. He is driven to give victims a voice and will bend every rule to get to the truth of what happened to them. But when a terrible secret from his own past threatens his family, his career, and himself, Harrow needs all his wit, wile, and forensic genius not to solve a crime, but to keep it buried. The series will be produced in Australia.

“As our first foray into international production under ABC Studios International we’re thrilled to produce Harrow for global distribution,” said Keli Lee, Managing Director, International Content & Talent, ABC Studios International. “A compelling story and great characters resonate all over the world and Harrow is a show that global audiences will want to watch.”

Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield executive produce for Hoodlum.

“Hoodlum is very excited to partner with ABC Studios International on this thrilling TV series. Together we will bring the character of Harrow to life in a series that is set to hook audiences at every turn with unique cases to solve and an intriguing twist on the crime show genre,” says Robertson, Executive Producer, Hoodlum Entertainment.