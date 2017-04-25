It’s that time of year again. ABC has set spring season finale dates for its scripted and unscripted series. American Crime is up first with its Season 3 finale airing Sunday, April 30 at 10 PM. Comedy series black-ish follows on Wednesday, May 10 at 9:30 PM. Dancing With The Stars is the last to wrap on Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30 PM.

Below is the complete schedule. All times listed are PDT/EDT.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

“American Crime” 10:00–11:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

“black-ish“ 9:30–10:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

“The Catch” 10:00–11:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

“Shark Tank” 9:00–10:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

“Once Upon a Time” 8:00–10:00 p.m. (Two-Hour Season Finale)

MONDAY, MAY 15

“Quantico” 10:00–11:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

“The Middle” 8:00–8:30 p.m.

“American Housewife” 8:30–9:00 p.m.

“Fresh Off the Boat” 9:00–9:30 p.m.

“Imaginary Mary” 9:30–10:00 p.m.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” 10:00–11:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

“The Goldbergs” 8:00–8:30 p.m.

“Speechless” 8:30–9:00 p.m.

“Modern Family” 9:00–9:30 p.m.

“Designated Survivor” 10:00–11:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

“Grey’s Anatomy” 8:00–9:00 p.m.

“Scandal” 9:00–11:00 p.m. (Two-Hour Season Finale)

FRIDAY, MAY 19

“The Toy Box” 8:00–10:00 p.m. (Two-Hour Season Finale)

SUNDAY, MAY 21

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” 7:00–8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

“Dancing with the Stars” 8:30–11:00 p.m.