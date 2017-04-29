ABC has put in development time loop mystery drama Echo Point From Safehouse Pictures and The Good Neighbor co-writer Jeff Richard. The project has a script commitment. If picked up, it will go through the networks’s straight-to-series model for a summer 2018 consideration.

Safehouse’s Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold will executive produce, with VP Matt Schwartz as co-executive producer. The plot is being kept under wraps, but is said to be in the vein of sci-fi thrillers Source Code or Edge of Tomorrow, the latter of which Harold was an uncredited writer and executive producer on.

Richard with his feature writing partner Mark Bianculli, penned The Good Neighbor that premiered at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival. They currently have Salem Village set up at STX that Yuval Adler will direct, and White Smoke at Lionsgate.

Safehouse made its first foray into TV with the critically praised drama Underground, currently in its second season on WGN America. On the feature side, the company has Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur coming out May 12 with Warner Bros. and Robin Hood, which is in production for Lionsgate, Harold is currently writing The Flash for Warner Bros.

Richard is repped by Industry Entertainment, WME, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.