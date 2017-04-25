Aasif Mandvi (The Brink) is set to recur on Season 4 of Younger, the TV Land comedy from Darren Star that stars Sutton Foster as Liza, a 40-year old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing – and succeeds. Last season, her two lives became irreversibly intertwined as her longtime best friend, new friend and prickly boss — and everyone in between — become part of the same world. Mandvi will play Jay Mallick, an attractive fortysomething editor with a great sense of humor whom Liza meets at a conference and who approaches her to run her own millennial-focused imprint. Mandvi was a regular on HBO’s The Brink and recurred on A Series of Unfortunate Events. Other recent credits include features Mother’s Day and Million Dollar Arm and starring in the web series Halal in the Family. He is repped by ICM Partners, Sweet 180 and attorney Bruce Gellman.

Robert Craighead (Too Close to Home) has booked a recurring role on Future Man, Hulu’s half-hour comedy series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Written by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Matt Tolmach, the high-concept comedy centers on Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson), a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion. Craighead will play Vincent Skarsgaard, who, as a rookie cop, watched his partner die, and has thought of nothing else in the 49 years since. He’s a cop with a vendetta and gimpy knees. Craighead plays Sheriff Mobley on Tyler Perry’s TLC drama Too Close to Home. He also recurred on New Girl and recently guested on such series as NCIS: Los Angeles, The Millers and The Young and the Restless. He is repped by AEFH Talent and A&R Management.

