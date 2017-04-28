EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros.’ hotly anticipated musical drama A Star Is Born is tuning up it’s cast. Rafi Gavron and Michael Harney, along with Rebecca Field, have joined Bradley Cooper and Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga) in the Cooper-directed remake to William Wellman’s 1937 film.

The pic centers on a singe who falls in love with an aging rocker that manages to launch a successful career as his own is in a downward spiral. Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay also co-star.

Eric Roth wrote the script, which Cooper is producing alongside Billy Gerber, Todd Phillips, Lynette Howell Tayor, Clint Eastwood, and Jon Peters. Basil Iwanyk is serving as exec producer.

Production is currently underway on the film, which is slated for release September 18, 2018. Cameras were rolling at this past Coachella festival where Gaga was the headliner. In case you missed out on the fest, the crooner took to her twitter to invite fans to be part of audience when they film scenes at The Greek Theatre.

Be a part of A Star Is Born with Bradley and me in LA! 🎥 https://t.co/RRwGXDZzHN — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) April 27, 2017

Gavron will play Rez, a handsome and sweet talking music producer. Last seen in the Sundance pic The Land, he‘s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Affirmative Entertainment, Independent Talent Group, and attorney Dave Feldman. Harney, who co-stars as correctional officer Sam Healy on Orange Is The New Black, will play Wolfie, an old-school limo driver who is close friends with Ally’s (Germanotta) father Lorenzo. He’s repped by Greene & Associates and Wright Entertainment. Field, also with Greene & Associates, has appeared on Grey’s Anatomy and Horrible Bosses 2.