Feature writer-director Paul Feig (Spy, Ghostbusters, Bridesmaids) is revisiting his acting roots with a guest starring role in the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot 9J, 9K and 9L, headlined by Mark Feuerstein.

Written by Friends With Better Lives creator Klein and Feuerstein, 9J, 9K and 9L was inspired by a time in Feuerstein’s adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his parents’ apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law and their baby’s apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family.

Feig will play himself in the pilot as Josh (Feuerstein) tries to land a role in his next movie. Feig started as an actor on such series as Dirty Dancing and It’s Gary Shandling’s Show before segueing to writing and directing.

9J, 9K and 9L, from the husband-and-wife team of Feuerstein and Klein, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios, is exec produced by the trio as well as Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor. The cast of the pilot includes Feuerstein, David Walton, Liza Lapira, Linda Lavin, Elliot Gould and Matt Murray.

Feig is repped by CAA.