EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to 68 Kill, the Trent Haaga thriller that won the audience award this year in the SXSW Midnighters section. Matthew Gray Gubler, Annalynne McCord, Sheila Vand, Alisha Boe, Sam Eidson and Lucy Faust star in the pic, which is based on Bryan Smith’s novel. An August day-and-date theatrical release is in the works.

The plot: Scraping by flushing septic systems is not his vision of a perfect life, but Chip (Gubler) is a simple guy and he’s got a great girlfriend in Liza (McCord). Sure, she supplements their income with a sugar daddy, but every relationship has its own complexities. When she suggests that they relieve her sleazy benefactor of a stack of cash, Chip begins to see a side of her he never knew existed…or never wanted to admit. Now he’s got a gun in his hand, a girl in his trunk and less than 24 hours to figure his way out of this mess.

Snowfort Pictures’ Travis Stevens, David Lawson and Alliance Media Partners’ Bob Portal produced the pic, the first in a three-film deal between Snowfort and AMP. Haaga penned the 2013 SXSW winner Cheap Thrills as well as 2008’s Deadgirl.

“68 Kill is an insane and sadistic romantic comedy with a twisted heart from the genius who is Trent Haaga,” said Arianna Bocco, EVP Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films/Sundance Selects. “It’s the perfect fit for IFC Midnight and we look forward to team with Trent, Travis Stevens and Bob Portal to bring this thrill ride experience to audiences in the U.S.”

Bocco negotiated the deal with CAA. Films Distribution is handling worldwide sales.