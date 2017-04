Internet networks Netflix and Amazon topped their linear counterparts at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Southern California, on Friday, April 28.

Amazon took home 13 statuettes, followed by Netflix (11), CBS and PBS (9), NBC (8), HBO (5) and OWN (4). Among individual programs, Netflix’s Trollhunters nabbed the most wins, 6, followed by NBC’s Days Of Our Lives, PBS’ Odd Squad, HBO’s Sesames Street and Amazon’s The Bay the Series, all with 5.

Some of notable winners include Sesame Street for best pre-school children’s series, Amazon’s Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure for best children’s animated program, the syndicated Judge Judy for legal/courtroom program, HGTV’s Flea Market Flip for Lifestyle Program, and Kesley Grammer of Trollhunters for best performer in an animated series.

At the ceremony, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Executive Producer Harry Friedman received Lifetime Achievement Award

The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy, awardsed by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recognize achievement in all fields of daytime television production for programs broadcast from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the 2016 calendar year.

The rest of the Daytime Emmy categories will be awarded at a ceremony Sunday night.

Here is a full list of the Creative Arts winners:

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series The Bay The Series Amazon Executive Producers Gregori J. Martin, Wendy Riche, Kristos Andrews Co-Executive Producers Anthony Aquillino, Michael W. Ferro Jr., Carol C. Hedgepeth Supervising Producer Nadine Aronson Supervising Producer Jared Safier Producers Matthew Ashford, Devin Devasquez, Mary Beth Evans, Celeste Fianna, Kira Reed Lorsch, Ronn Moss, Eric Nelsen, Sainty Nelsen, Karrueche Tran, Meadow Williams Line Producer

Chrystal Ayers Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Series Sesame Street HBO Executive Producer Carol-Lynn Parente Senior Producer Benjamin Lehmann Producer Mindy Fila Line Producer Stephanie Longardo Coordinating Producer April Coleman Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series Give NBC Executive Producers Robert Friedman, Kate Kenny, Anthony Melikhov, Dave Morgan, Gary Reeves, Maria Simone, Pete Sniderman, Blair Underwood, Chad Warren Co-Executive Producer

Jenna Bush Hager, Kate Chumley, Tommy Morgan, Mike Powers, Dan Solomon, Liz Yale Marsh Producer Erin Glass

Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Animated Program The Snowy Day Amazon Executive Producers Ann Austen, Laurence Fishburne, Deborah Pope, Irene Sherman, Helen Sugland, Chris White Producers Jamie Badminton, Tom Jordan Outstanding Children’s Animated Program Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure Amazon

Executive Producers

Abram Makowka, Darin Mark, Jared Mark, Mark Warshaw Supervising Producer

Ken Duer

Producer

Therese Trujillo

Executive Producers Flaunt Productions

Andrew Pearce, Richard Scott

Producer Flaunt Productions

Amy Patterson

Executive Producers Polygon Pictures Inc.

Jack Liang, Shuzo John Shiota

Line Producer Polygon Pictures Inc.

Sarah Cortina Outstanding Special Class Animated Program Taking Flight http://www.takingflightfilm.com Executive Producers Trish Farnsworth-Smith, William Joyce Producers Lampton Enochs, Robert Pasin Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Judge Judy Syndicated

Executive Producer Randy Douthit Co-Executive Producer Amy Freisleben Supervising Producer Victoria Jenest Senior Producer Cybil Jordan-Malachi Producers Christy Copeland, Kurstin Haynes, Gina Madrid, Alex Martinez, Matt Pomfret, Sarah Smith, Marisa Van Den Borre

Coordinating Producers

Kirk Leins, Christopher Thomas Host Judge Judith Sheindlin Outstanding Lifestyle Program Flea Market Flip HGTV Executive Producers Roy Bank, Susan Seide, Lara Spencer Co-Executive Producers Matt Bordofsky, Vince D’Orazi Senior Story Producer Kirstie Field Coordinating Producer Tori Gallarello-Alcock Producers Samantha Feltus, Michael Hartz Line Producer Josh Colon Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program Wonder Women Feeln Executive Producers Rob Fried, Peter King, Cristina Malavenda, Sean-Michael Smith Producer Iliana Guevara

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish Un Nuevo Dia Telemundo

Executive Vice President Entertainment

Jesús Torres-Viera

Executive Producer

María García-Márquez

Supervisor Senior Producer

Aidé Devis

Supervisor Producer

Emilio Pimentel

Supervisor Line Producer

Sylmarie Vazquez- Pérez

Coordinator Producers

Mairim Cozar, Irasema Torres

Producers

Karina Agudelo, Fernando Almanzar, Carlos Alzate, Lina Bidot, Alejandro Cacho,

Christine Castrillón, María Fernanda Cepeda, Liza Cerezo, Gustavo Cervantes Sheila Colón, Caridad Cruz, Johan González, Manuela Guardia, Joel Guilian, Francisco Haro,

Juliana Hernández, HernanAndrea Jaime, Ibetti Larralde, Moraima Pérez, Orianna Raaz, Angel Román-Aviles, Lakshmi Ruiz, Manfredo Schmidt, Patricia Sena, Agustina Sosa, Francisco Vazquez, Francisco Varela, Christian Vila

Fashion Producer

Enrique Usales

Line Producers

Jorge Torres-Sojo, Lourdes Trenzado

Producer/Editors

Alexander Aguiar, Rigoberto Aguila, Jessica Alegre, Adrián Bianco, Sandro Canales, Roberto Dieguez, Alexander Mederos, Walter Medina, Clara Lourdes Noa,

Irisbell Pastoriza, Roger Pelaez

Editor/Producer

Ivan López-Arbelo

Producer/Writers

Marcelo Maselli, Javier Soto-George

Writer

Eugenia Betancur

Director

José Corzo

Hosts

Ana María Canseco, Rashel Díaz, Adamari López, Daniel Sarcos, Diego Schoening Co-Hosts

Erika Csiszer, James Tahhan

Reporters

Stephanie Himonidis, Amelia Macciavello, Angel Villagómez

Correspondents

Verónica Albornoz, Francisco Cáceres, Karina Monroy, Camilo Montoya,

Mario Perea, Mario Vanucci Outstanding Special Class Series SuperSoul Sunday OWN Executive Producer

Jenna Kostelnik-Utley Co-Executive ProducerS Eric Peltier, Amy Ward Outstanding Special Class Special Out of Iraq Logo TV

Consulting Producer Aaron I. Butler Producers Randy Barbato, Bailey Fenton, Chris McCarthy, Chris McKim, Eva Orner, Tajamika Paxton, Pamela Post Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program SuperSoul Shorts – Maggie the Cow OWN Producers John Chester, Mallory Cunningham Outstanding Interactive – Enhancement to a Daytime Program or Series Ask the StoryBots – Companion App and StoryBots Classroom Netflix Co-Creators / Chief Creative Officers

Evan Spiridellis Gregg Spiridellis

Director of Product Design Mauro Gatti Head of Marketing Daniel Haack Director of Production Meridith Stokes Product Designer Rubens Cantuni Educational Advisor Nina Neulight Art Directors Romney Caswell, Jeff Gill, Jacob Streilein Production Artist Nikolas Ilic Software Engineers Rohit Mohan, Bradley Roush

Outstanding Interactive – Original Daytime Content Invasion! Oculus Rift, Gear VR, HTC Vive, Sony PSVR, Google Daydream

Executive Producers Maureen Fan, Kane Lee Director Eric Darnell VFX Supervisor Larry Cutler Head of R&D Michael Hutchinson Voice of the Cosmos Ethan Hawke Art Director Cody Gramstad CG Supervisor Mike King Supervising Animator Maciej Gliwa Animators Chris Bancroft, Artur Marcol, Alex Fleisig, Nicki Yee Lighting Kevin Edwards Modeling & Surfing Ben Chian Visual Development Willie Real, Patrick O’Keefe Character Rigging & Finaling Li-Lian Ku Visual Effects Kris Orpilla Sound Design Mike Wilga VR Editor Ly Chung Music By Rex Darnell R&D Timothy Wilson, Nathaniel Dirksen, Sam Christiansen

Outstanding Promotional Announcement – Topical Good Morning America: Mini-Michael Strahan ABC VP/Executive Producer/ Executive Creative Director Alan Ives

Senior Creative Director Andres Sandoval Director Randy Pyburn Senior Art Director Rodrigo Redondo Sound Designer/Audio Mixer Leslie Mona-Mathus Outstanding Promotional Announcement – Image Black History Month: Timeless Heroes – Be Inspired Disney XD VP, Marketing and Creative / Producer

Jill Hotchkiss

Executive Producer Billy Hicks CMO, Marketing and Creative Richard Loomis Creative Director Vincent Aricco Director of Production Pearl Davenport Director of Photography Glen Owen Graphics Manager Nicole Corletto Editor Ronald Grubbs Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series Mary Beth Evans, as Sara Garrett The Bay The Series Amazon Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett/Young Jack Madison The Bay The Series Amazon

Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series Carolyn Hennesy, as Karen Blackwell

The Bay The Series Amazon Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series Nicolas Coster, as Mayor Jack Madison

The Bay The Series Amazon Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Pre-School Children’s or Family Viewing Program Isaac Kragten, as Otis Odd Squad PBS Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program Kelsey Grammer, as Blinky

Trollhunters Netflix/Dreamworks Animation Outstanding Culinary Host Ina Garten, Host Barefoot Contessa Food Network Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children’s or Family Viewing Program Joseph Rosendo, Host

Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope PBS Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC Casting Director Marnie Saitta Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series The Young and the Restless CBS Production Designer David Hoffmann Art Director Jennifer Savala Set Decorators Fred Cooper, Jennifer Haybach, Jennifer Herwitt Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series The Young and the Restless CBS Lighting Directors William Roberts, Ray Thompson Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Technical Directors Gary Chamberlin, Jim Dray Camera Operators John Carlson, Dean Lamont, Ted Morales Video Control Roberto Bosio, Scha Jani Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series The Young and the Restless CBS Editors Derek Berlatsky, Kimberly Everett, Rafael Gertel, Andrew Hachem, Tina Keller

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series Days of Our Lives NBC Post Production Supervising Mixer

Kevin Church

Post-Production Mixers Michael Fiamingo, Chris Lewis, Joseph Lumer, Jenee Muyeau, Lugh Powers, Samantha Stone Boom Operators Stu Rudolph, Harry Young Sound Recordist Roger Cortes Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series Days of Our Lives NBC Music Directors Paul F. Antonelli, Stephen Reinhardt Composers Kenneth R. Corday, D. Brent Nelson Outstanding Original Song for a Drama Series “When Time was on our Side” Days of Our Lives NBC Composer & Lyricist Genesee Nelson Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Costume Designer Glenda Maddox Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series General Hospital ABC Hairstylists Anzhela Adzhiyan, Kelly Davison, Nicole Moore, Linda Osgood

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Head Makeup Artist Christine Lai-Johnson Makeup Artists Leilani Baker, Chris Escobosa, Joleen Rizzo, Jennifer Wittman Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special Trollhunters Netflix/Dreamworks Animation Casting By Mary Hidalgo, Ania O’Hare, CSA Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation WINNERS Mike Chaffe, Animator – “Becoming, Part 1” Trollhunters Netflix/Dreamworks Animation Kevin Dart, Art Director – “The Wrath Of Hughes” The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show Netflix/Dreamworks Animation Phil Jacobson, Storyboard Artist – “Mall Ya Later” Pig Goat Banana Cricket Nickelodeon Victor Maldonado, Character Designer – “Win, Lose Or Draal” Trollhunters Netflix/Dreamworks Animation Khang Le, Art Director – “What’s The Trouble Bubble” Little Big Awesome Amazon Eastwood Wong, Background Painter – “Pea Dummy/Mary Anning” The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show Netflix/Dreamworks Animation

Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program Beat Bugs Writers Joshua Mapleston, Cleon Prineas, Josh Wakely Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program Trollhunters Netflix/Dreamworks Animation Writer Marc Guggenheim Outstanding Writing in a Children’s, Pre-School Children’s or Family Viewing Program Sesame Street HBO Head Writer Joey Mazzarino Writers Molly Boylan, Geri Cole, Annie Evans, Christine Ferraro, Michael Goldberg, Emily Kingsley, Luis Santeiro, Ed Valentine, Belinda Ward, John Weidman Outstanding Writing Special Class Odd Squad: The Movie PBS Head Writer Tim McKeon Writers Mark De Angelis, Adam Peltzman Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program Trollhunters Netflix/Dreamworks Animation Directors Rodrigo Blaas, Guillermo del Toro

Outstanding Directing in a Preschool Animated Program Tumble Leaf Amazon Director Drew Hodges Outstanding Directing in a Children’s, Pre-School Children’s or Family Viewing Program Sesame Street HBO Directors Ken Diego, Benjamin Lehmann, Joey Mazzarino, Scott Preston, Chuck Vinson, Matt Vogel, Nadine Zylstra Outstanding Directing in a Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel Program Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope PBS Director Joseph Rosendo Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News or Morning Program Today Show NBC Director Jim Gaines Outstanding Directing in a Game Show The Price Is Right CBS Director Adam Sandler Outstanding Directing Special Class SuperSoul Shorts – Maggie the Cow OWN Director John Chester Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Sesame Street HBO Production Designer David Gallo Art Director Keith Olsen, Randall Richards Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design The Mind of a Chef PBS Director of Design Mike Houston Graphic Artists Ryan Frost, Angelique Georges, Naoko Saito Art Director Daniel de Graaf Outstanding Lighting Direction The Talk CBS Lighting Designer Marisa Davis Lighting Director Kelly Waldman Outstanding Technical Team CBS Sunday Morning CBS Technical Directors Mark Haffner, Steven Schnall Stage Technical Directors Leonard Mancini Jr., Anthony Vitelli Senior Video Neal Kassner, Mark Ogden, John Cione, David Weiss, Art Starr, Dominic Maldari Camera Operators Kevin Bailey, Allen Brown, Robert Cauttero, John Curtin, Daniel Flaherty, Lee McGuffey Wardan Outstanding Cinematography SuperSoul Shorts – Maggie the Cow OWN Director of Photography

John Chester

Cinematographers Mallory Cunningham, Kyle Romanek

Outstanding Single Camera Editing Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse Amazon Supervising Editor Alex Durham, ACE Editors Ulf Buddensieck, Uma Sanasaryan, Phil Stuben Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen Syndicated Editors Tudor Applen, Alberto Arce, Jay Avdul, Randall Boyd, Katherine Cannady, Craig Casey,

Justin Curran, Whitney Dunn, Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Mark Grizzle, Mike Hall, Noah Harald,

Diana Jenkins, Chris Jolissaint, Wass Kaidbey, Scott Madrigal, Kevin McCormick, David Milhous, Farbod Mirfakhrai, Sean Olson, Joel Ray, Neal Reimschussel, Jim Robinson, Tim Rodd, Curtis Sacket, Kevin Wildermuth Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing The Ellen DeGeneres Show Syndicated Production Mixer Terry Fountain Pre-Production Mixer Dirk Sciarrotta FOH Mixer Phil Gebhardt Outstanding Sound Mixing – Live Action The Mind Of A Chef PBS Re-Recording Mixers Brian Bracken, Pat Donahue, Benny Mouthon, Andrey Netboy, Lou Teti Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure Amazon Re-Recording Mixer Patrick Rodman, CAS Dialogue Production Engineer Ricky Watson

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Preschool Animated Program Disney Sofia the First Disney Jr. Re-Recording Mixers Timothy J. Borquez, Nicholas Gotten, III Outstanding Sound Editing – Live Action Sesame Street HBO

Supervising Sound Editors Michael Barrett, Chris Prinzivalli Supervising Music Editor Michael Croiter

Music Editors

Jorge Muelle, Paul Rudolph Sound Editor

Chris Sassano

Sound Effects Editor

Dick Maitland, C.A.S. Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure Amazon Sound Supervisors Patrick Rodman, CAS, Eric P. Sherman Dialogue Editor James Scullion ADR Editor Ricky Watson Sound Effects Editors Justin Kohler, Eric Paulsen Foley Mixers Tony Solis, Dicken Berglund Outstanding Sound Editing – Preschool Animated Program Dinotrux Netflix/Dreamworks Animation

Sound Supervisor Devon G. Bowman Sound Supervisor/Sound Designer Rob McIntyre Sound Editors Andrew Ing, DJ Lynch, Marc Schmidt Sound Editor/Foley Editor Alfredo Douglas Foley Editor Roberto Dominguez Alegria Foley Artist

Monique Reymond Dialogue Editor Shawn Bohonos Outstanding Music Direction and Composition The Snowy Day Amazon Music Supervisor Rossanna S. Wright Music By Kris Bowers Outstanding Original Song “She’s Not Very Nice” DisneyXD Disney 7D Music by Parry Gripp Outstanding On-Camera Musical Performance in a Daytime Program Cynthia Erivo and the Cast of The Color Purple

Today Show NBC