Here’s the trailer for The Weinstein Co.’s long-delayed transgender teen drama 3 Generations, which has slated limited theatrical release on May 5. Directed by Gaby Dellal the pic features a strong cast led by Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon.

“You know it’s an endless cycle. Daughters turning their mothers, who then have daughters who become just like them.” So isn’t the case in this timely film about three generations of a family dealing with the life-changing transformation of Ray (Fanning), a teenager who has struggled with the body assigned to him at birth and is determined to start transitioning. They must each confront their own identities and learn to embrace change and their strength as a family in order to ultimately find acceptance and understanding.

Sam Trammell, Linda Emond and Tate Donovan co-star. Nikole Beckwith co-wrote the film with Dellal who, along with TWC, spoke out against MPAA’s R-rating label. Dorothy Berwin, Gaby Dellal, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf produced.

