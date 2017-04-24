It was Disney Night on a rising Dancing With The Stars (1.7/6) on Monday, there were exits on The Voice (2.0/7) and a death and a resurgence of sorts fueled the Season 1 finale of 24: Legacy (0.8/3)

Staying even with its April 10 results among adults 18-49 and seeing a very small uptick to 3.33 million viewers, the still in renewal limbo reboot of the time sensitive spy series ended more on a continuing whimper than a bang, despite what was happening on-screen. The ratings the Corey Hawkins led Legacy snared last night matched the season low results that the series has been stuck at for several weeks – which makes that renewal all the more in doubt. Lead-out and fellow newbie APB (0.6/2) was also the same as its offering of last week.

The top rated show of the night, The Voice was also even with the fast affiliates of its April 10 show and later on today may see the uptick of a tenth that it commonly has. At 10 PM, Taken (0.93) was up a tenth from last week to come second in the slot behind Scorpion (1.1/4), which rose a tenth, and an even Quantico (0.6/2).

Before that Priyanka Chopra starrer, the big show of the Disney-owned net’s Monday was making some moves of its own. The DWTS Disney themed show was up 6% in the key demo and 7% in viewers (11.01 million) over last week to hit its best 18-49 numbers since its Season 24 debut on March 20. Additionally DWTS was the most watched show of primetime and topped The Voice by over 1.5 million viewers. All of which made ABC the most watched net of the night with 8.36 million to second place NBC’s 7.85 million, though the Comcast-owned network was the highest rated again with the 1.7/6 it scored last week.

CBS’ night started off with a slipping Kevin Can Wait (1.0/4) declining 9% among the 18-49s from its fast affiliate of last week, which went up a tenth in the final numbers. Other than the Kevin James comedy and drama Scorpion at 10 PM, the rest of the House of Moonves’ Monday saw Man With A Plan (1.0/4), newbie Superior Donuts (1.0/4) and the Season 6 finale of 2 Broke Girls (1.0/4) all the same as their April 10 shows. Compared to last year’s ender, the Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs sitcom was down 41% in the demo from that Season 5 finale of May 12, 2016, a Thursday with a Mom lead-in.

The CW had Supergirl and Penn & Teller: Fool Us encores on last night.