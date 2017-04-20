20th Century Fox has named former Starz and Lionsgate exec John Penney to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Product Strategy and Consumer Business Development for the studio.

In his role, Penney will work with Mike Dunn, Fox’s President of Product Strategy and Consumer Business Development, to identify new business initiatives for the studio. His focus will be on accelerating the development and delivery of Fox’s intellectual property across content, distribution, new technology and consumer experiences, as well as leading expansion efforts in international markets.

“John is a seasoned executive with proven experience leading global business development, technology and strategic partnering initiatives,” said Dunn. “He is well-positioned to guide our efforts to develop new business models and compelling consumer experiences that capitalize on the rapidly changing global landscape.”

Penney previouusly served as Chief Strategy Officer for Starz and EVP, Global Business Development for Lionsgate where he was responsible for building and evaluating key business strategies and partnerships across the companies. He was also Chairman of Starz Play Arabia’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining Starz, Penney co-founded Foresee Entertainment, and has held executive positions with HBO, ACTV, Scient, and Viacom. Penney spent nearly a decade as a banker and equity research analyst covering global media and entertainment at Sanford C. Bernstein and The Chase Manhattan Bank.

Penney was elected to the Executive Board of the Consumer Technology Association in 2014, and serves as Chairman of the Associations’ Content and Entertainment Council. He also is a Founding Member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Vision Council and is an Executive Committee member of the Television Academy’s Interactive Media Peer Group.

“Fox is a leader in leveraging emerging media platforms and next generation technologies to develop new, exciting consumer offerings,” added Penney. ” look forward to building on Fox’s momentum and leveraging my experience to help push us to the next level.”