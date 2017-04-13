It’s not official yet but indications are that 13 Reasons Why, Netflix’s adaption of the bestselling 2007 YA book by Jay Asher, would be getting a second-season renewal soon.

That wouldn’t be a surprise — executive produced by Selena Gomez, 13 Reasons Why has been well received by critics and has created buzz on social media, quickly developing a following.

The series follows teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (newcomer Katherine Langford) —his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Kate Walsh, Brian D’Arcy James, Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro and Tommy Dorfman also star.

13 Reasons Why is directed by Oscar Winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize Winner Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal), and executive produced by Gomez, Joy Gorman, Michael Sugar, Steve Golin and Brian Yorkey from Anonymous Content, Kristel Laiblin and Mandy Teefey. The series is produced for Netflix by Paramount Television.