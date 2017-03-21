Having taken the Oscar for Best Animated Feature earlier this year and brought in over $1 billion globally at the box office, Zootopia is now in a very different type of arena – the courts, & Disney is already fighting back.

The screenwriter of the 2012 version of Total Recall today hit The Walt Disney Company and a plethora of its subsidiaries with a sprawling copyright infringement and breach of implied fact contract lawsuit over the animated pic, which was the fourth most successful movie worldwide of 2016.

“The Disney Zootopia is substantially similar to the Goldman Zootopia,” alleges the jury desiring and unspecified damages seeking complaint from Gary L Goldman’s Esplanade Productions (read it here). “They copied Goldman’s themes, settings, plot, characters, and dialogue – some virtually verbatim,” the graphically dense 37-page filing today in federal court claims of Disney’s action against Goldman’s pitched idea, which he says he presented to executives at and connected to Disney in 2000 and 2009. “They copied Goldman’s title, Zootopia. They even copied Goldman’s character designs and artwork.” – take a look:

In a response from the House of Mouse, Disney says, no way pal.

“Mr. Goldman’s lawsuit is riddled with patently false allegations,” a Disney spokesperson told Deadline. “It is an unprincipled attempt to lay claim to a successful film he didn’t create, and we will vigorously defend against it in court.”

Though the attempt, to use Disney’s word, filed on Goldman’s behalf by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP doesn’t name a particular figure, the damages the Minority Report EP wants are huge when you consider the money that the Jared Bush and Phil Johnston co-written Zootopia has brought in since its March 4, 2016 wide release at the box office and through the well oiled machine of Disney merchandising, to name but two flowing revenue streams.

The plaintiffs wants the court to make Disney show them “all profits derived from their use of the Goldman Zootopia and their production, reproduction, preparation of derivative works based on, distribution, performance, and display of the Disney Zootopia or the Zootopia Merchandise in all media, from all sources, worldwide.” And also, and here’s where the big check would come out of Disney’s hid, “Defendants be ordered to pay to Esplanade all damages, including future damages, that Esplanade has sustained, or will sustain, as a consequence of the acts complained of herein, and that Esplanade be awarded any profits derived by Defendants as a result of said acts, or as determined by said accounting.”

BTW – the complaint names the Walt Disney Company, Disney Enterprises, Inc, Walt Disney Pictures, ABC, Buena Vista Home Entertainment, Disney Consumer Products, Disney Book Group, Disney Shopping, Disney Store USA, Buena Vista Books, and Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media as defendants.