Tom Quinn and Tim League’s Neon has acquired U.S. rights to the Los Angeles film noir title Gemini, starring Lola Kirke, Zoë Kravitz and John Cho. The film, which just had its world premiere at SXSW, was directed and written by Aaron Katz and revolves around the complex relationship between an eager personal assistant (Kirke) and her Hollywood starlet boss (Kravitz). As the assistant travels across the city to unravel the mystery, she must stay one step ahead of a determined policeman (Cho) and confront her own understanding of friendship, truth and celebrity.

Gemini was produced by Mynette Louie, Sara Murphy and Adele Romanski, who was behind Oscar Best Picture winner Moonlight. Presented by filmscience, Gemini is a Syncopated Films and Pastel production in association with Rough House Pictures. The deal was negotiated by Neon and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions financed the movie and retains foreign.

Quinn and League launched their label under the name Neon at Sundance with their first title, Nacho Vigalondo’s Colossal. They preceded to acquire a slew of product at Sundance including Ingrid Goes West, Roxanne Roxanne, and Beach Rats. Neon also picked up Errol Morris’ documentary The B-Side which premiered at Telluride.

Gemini premiered Friday in the Narrative Spotlight section at SXSW.