The Odd Couple co-star Yvette Nicole Brown has been cast opposite Brandon Micheal Hall and Lea Michele in ABC’s untitled City Mayor comedy pilot, produced by Hamilton standout Daveed Diggs. Brown’s casting is in second position to the CBS sitcom, which did not get a Season 3 back order and is on the bubble, with its future is uncertain. Similarly, Brown was cast on The Odd Couple while still on Community.

Written by Jeremy Bronson, the City Mayor pilot centers on Courtney Rose (Hall), a struggling hip-hop artist who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape — and wins. Brown will play Dina, Courtney’s chatty, drama-prone, single mom who had him when she was a teenager — but she’s also his best friend and biggest cheerleader. They’re always oversharing, and he seeks out her advice on everything. Dina, who has a high-volume personality and a big laugh, works at the post office, which allows her to stay on top of the latest neighborhood gossip.

The project hails from ABC Studios and Jamie Tarses, Scott Stuber & Dylan Clark’s studio-based Bluegrass FanFare. Bronson and Diggs executive produce alongside Tarses, Stuber and Clark. James Griffiths, who directed the pilot for the ABC/ABC Studios comedy series Black-ish, will direct and executive produce.

Brown played Shirley Bennett for six seasons on NBC/Yahoo’s cult comedy series Community and currently plays Dani on The Odd Couple. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and attorney Gordon Bobb.

