Fox’s untitled Marvel series is getting underway, with the cast assembling to do their first table read. On Friday night, producer Laura Shuler Donner tweeted the first photo of the new mutants, which also featured a special guest.

“Cast reading of Gifted,” read Donner’s post, which showed Stephen Moyer, Jamie Chung, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Coby Bell and The Original’s Joseph Morgan, among others.

Written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, the pilot focuses on two ordinary parents, Reed (Stephen Moyer) and Kate (Acker), who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants, led by Sam (Blair Redford), and must fight to survive. The series also stars Emma Dumont, Percy Hynes White and Sean Teale.

As of now, Gifted is the working title for the series and EW reports that Morgan is not part of the cast and is only filling in for the read-through.

Lind, who will play Lauren, one of the children at the center of the story, also shared an image of part of the cast with Bryan Singer, crossing their arms in an X formation.

Watch out. X-men are coming for you Dallas. #mutantsquad (missing the our badass muties @jamiejchung & @seanjamesteale ) A post shared by natalie alyn lind🌹 (@natalynlind) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

The X-Men drama series is executive produced by Nix, Singer, Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. The project is based on characters from the X-Men comic universe, for 20th TV and Marvel Television.