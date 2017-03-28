Hollywood could move a step closer to an industry-crippling writers strike tonight when the WGA West’s board of directors votes on whether to send strike-authorization ballots to the guild’s members. Tonight’s vote comes at the request of the WGA negotiating committee, which broke off contract talks with management’s AMPTP on Friday. The WGA East’s council will vote Tuesday about sending strike-authorization ballots to their members.

The votes of the board and council are pro forma steps in the dance they go through to show management that guild leaders have the support of their members if they deem a strike is necessary to achieve a fair contract.

Strike authorization ballots would go out early next week, at which time guild members are expected to vote overwhelmingly to give the board and council the authority to call a strike if further negotiations fail to produce a deal. And then the hard bargaining will begin in advance of the May 1 expiration of the guilds’ current three-year film and TV contract.

Both labor and management have said that they intend to return to the bargaining table after the strike-authorization vote is conducted.

“The WGA broke off negotiations at an early stage in the process in order to secure a strike vote rather than directing its efforts at reaching an agreement at the bargaining table,” management’s Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said after talks broke off Friday. “Keeping the industry working is in everyone’s best interests, and we are ready to return to negotiations when they are.”

The WGA wrote in a letter to members on Friday: “The package, taken as a whole, is unacceptable – and we would be derelict in our duty if we accepted it … We are committed to continue negotiating with the companies in good faith to get you the deal we all deserve.”

The WGA blamed the companies for rejecting virtually every one of their proposals to improve the lot of film and TV writers and to rescue the guilds’ ailing health plan. After two weeks of bargaining, the WGA said, “The companies’ proposal has barely a single hard-dollar gain for writers.”

Clearly, if that doesn’t change, there will be a strike – the guilds’ first since the 100-day walkout of 2007-08.