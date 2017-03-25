Lead negotiators for the WGA just sent a letter to the membership that reads, “Your Negotiating Committee has voted unanimously to recommend that the WGAW Board of Directors and WGAE Council conduct a strike authorization vote by the membership.” Read the full letter below.
This would not be a vote to strike but to authorize the guild’s board of directors to call a strike if further talks fail to produce a deal.
Management’s Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers fired back tonight, saying the guild “broke off negotiations” but that the producers’ negotating team is “ready to return to negotiations when they are.”
The negotiators provided a glimpse at the progress or lack thereof on the main issues on WGA’s agenda. The letter says the companies offered nothing on pension and rollbacks on the guild’s health plan and rejected WGA’s family leave proposal. There have been some small gains for comedy-variety writers in pay TV.
A strike vote had been looking like a real possibility this afternoon, according to Deadline’s Dominic Patten and David Robb, with one source with intimate knowledge of the ongoing talks saying, “That’s the way the wind is blowing.” A strike-authorization vote among senior WGA officials takes the situation to a precipice Hollywood has not really been at since 2007. That, of course, is when the 100-day writers strike happened.
Negotiations with the AMPTP on a new three-year film and TV contract began March 13 in an atmosphere some described as “tense,” while others called it “cordial.” The current contract expires May 1, so there is time to make a deal.
Here is the full letter and its signatories:
Dear Colleague,
The initial two-week bargaining period agreed to by your Guild and the AMPTP concludes at the end of the day today. We do not yet have a deal. We will continue to bargain in good faith to make such a deal. But, at this point, we want to let you know where we stand.
We began the negotiations with two truths about the current state of the business at the heart of our proposals:
First, that these have been very profitable years for the companies. This past year they earned $51 billion in profits, a record.
Second, that the economic position of writers has declined sharply in the last five or so years. Screenwriters have been struggling for a long time. They are now joined by television writers, for whom short seasons are at the core of the problem. In the last two years alone, the average salary of TV writer-prod ucers fell by 23%. Those declines have not been offset by compensation in other areas. In Basic Cable and new media, our script fees and residual formulas continue to trail far behind those in broadcast – even though these new platforms are every bit as profitable as the old model.
In light of all this, we sought to tackle a number of issues that directly affect the livelihoods of all writers.
–We asked for modest gains for screenwriters, most particularly a guaranteed second-step for writers earning below a certain compensation level.
–We asked for a rational policy on family leave.
–We sought to address chronically low pay for Comedy Variety writers.
–We asked for 3% increases in minimums – and increases in the residual formula for High Budget SVOD programs commensurate with industry standards.
–We made a comprehensive proposal to deal with the pernicious effects of short seasons. This included a lim it on the amortization of episodic fees to two weeks, a proposal that sought to replicate the standard that had been accepted in the business for decades. It addressed, as well, the continued problems with Options and Exclusivity. And it sought to address the MBA’s outdated schedule of weekly minimums, which no longer adequately compensates writers for short terms of work.
–Finally, we sought to address script fee issues – in basic cable and streaming – but also in the case of Staff Writers. Unconscionably, our lowest paid members are now often held at the staff level for multiple seasons, with no compensation for the scripts they write.
What was the companies’ response to these proposals?
No, in virtually every case.
–Nothing for screenwriters. Nothing for Staff Writers. Nothing on diversity.
–On Family Leave they rejected our proposal and simply pledged to obey all applicable State and Fe deral laws – as if breaking the law were ever an option.
–On short seasons, they offered a counter-proposal that addressed the issue in name only – thus helping no one.
–They have yet to offer anything on minimums, or on HBSVOD.
–They have made some small moves on Options & Exclusivity – some small moves for Comedy Variety writers in Pay TV. But that is all.
On the last day of these two weeks, the companies’ proposal has barely a single hard-dollar gain for writers.
$51 billion in profits and barely a penny for those of us who make the product that makes the companies rich. But that’s not all.
In response to our proposal to protect our Pension and Health Plans, this has been their answer:
Nothing on Pension.
And on our Health Plan, two big rollbacks.
First, they have demanded that we make cuts to the plan – $10 million in the first year alone. In r eturn, they will allow us to fund the plan with money diverted from our own salaries.
More, they’ve demanded the adoption of a draconian measure in which any future shortfalls to the plan would be made up by automatic cuts in benefits – and never by increases in employer contributions.
This, too, is unacceptable. The package, taken as a whole, is unacceptable – and we would be derelict in our duty if we accepted it.
Therefore, your Negotiating Committee has voted unanimously to recommend that the WGAW Board of Directors and WGAE Council conduct a strike authorization vote by the membership.
Once again, we are committed to continue negotiating with the companies in good faith to get you the deal we all deserve. We will continue to update you as things progress.
Respectfully,
The Negotiating Committee Members of the WGA West and WGA East
Chip Johannessen, Co-Chair
Chris Keyser, Co-Chair
Billy Ray, Co-Chair
Alfredo Barrios, Jr.
Adam Brooks
Zoanne Clack
Marjorie David
Kate Erickson
Jonathan Fernandez
Travon Free
Howard Michael Gould
Susannah Grant
Erich Hoeber
Richard Keith
Warren Leight
Alison McDonald
Luvh Rakhe
Shawn Ryan
Stephen Schiff
David Shore
Meredith Stiehm
Patric M. Verrone
Eric Wallace
Beau Willimon
Nicole Yorkin
Howard A. Rodman, WGAW President, ex-officio
Michael Winship, WGAE President, ex-officio
David A. Goodman, WGAW Vice President, ex-officio
Jeremy Pikser, WGAE Vice President, ex-officio
Aaron Mendelsohn, WGAW Secretary-Treasurer, ex-officio
Bob Schneider, WGAE Secretary-Treasurer, ex-officio
IT’S ON!
Yes, yes, yes. Strike. Rollbacks on health care? That one broke the camel’s back. It’s my understanding that the pension plan is in good shape but health care not so much…the response from the companies does not make sense. It’s as if they want a strike. Well, we’ll give ’em a good one. Tell me where to report on the picket line and I’ll be there. And this time, can we please do a better job of publicly calling out those scabs that cross the line? I’m talking you, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jay Leno and the writers who went Fi core.
Nail. Coffin.
Time to go fi- core
Sounds like the MPTP is run by Trump supporters (aka obscenely greedy motherfuckers who aren’t happy with their billions unless they know that somewhere some less fortunate parents can’t get healthcare for their kids).
I’m getting my walking shoes ready…
Strike you greedy fucks, strike! Cause 06 didn’t cause enough chaos…strike to finish the industry off!!!
“…Nothing on diversity.” Uh… what? What are you negotiating on behalf of diversity — and what is it you’re asking the studios to do?
Look, we don’t strike very well. People cross the line for “post”… others in the top tier of earners use the time to take long vacations. Baby writers wrongly believe a strike will clean house and somehow afford them a better shot at getting a job when it ends. (FYI It’s just as hard, if not harder guys… people are hungry to get back to work, and will step over you just like they’re doing now.)
Please don’t let our WGA strike. We need to be honest with ourselves, and take the hit until we have the teeth to actually be effective. When will that be? Ask the guild where they stand on writers crossing the line for post. If they stutter, then ya know!
Jesus Christ, these people and their lousy timing.
F. U. C….please feel free to finish this sentiment however you see fit.
Either way, the fact is a strike is the worst thing that could happen for everyone involved.
Are they thinking that Vladimir Putin will step in to help them put this over on us?
Let’s strike while the irons hot…
There’s never been a better time to be a TV writer. Scripted content is king.
Time to turn this town upside down (again).
You ask for my strike vote. You get my strike vote.
For all those who think we shouldn’t strike, I have sold 7 feature scripts in last last 9 years. One was made and another about to go. I’ve been told I’m a successful screenwriter. Between My wife, who works at full time job, and I we can’t afford a house for our 2 daughters in the LA area. We rent a 2 bedroom apartment and do not live an extravagant lifestyle. Most of my screenwriting friends, some extremely successful, are constantly worried where that next paycheck is coming from. We deserve better
do not strike!! do you want to see youtuber influencers, snapchaters, and non union sketch comedies take over like reality TV did years ago??!
Last strike resulted in significantly less studio development and one step writer deals.
We are going to have to strike. The companies are being completely unreasonable. Fight for justice! Fight for fairness. #WGAUNITED
WGA is basically a toothless entity that hasn’t had the backs of writers for a long time. If they strike, this will hurt all writers. They’ve barely recovered from 2007-2008.