In the first major move since contract negotiations broke off a week ago, AMPTP president Carol Lombardini has officially invited the WGA to return to the bargaining table.

“On behalf of the AMPTP companies, I invite the Writers Guild of America West and the Writers Guild of America East to return to the bargaining table,” she wrote in an email this afternoon to WGA West executive director David Young and WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson. “We await your response to the Producers’ comprehensive package proposal submitted to the guild bargaining committee last Thursday, shortly after which the guild told us it had no response to that package and would be taking a strike authorization vote.”

She finished by saying: “Please contact me to schedule a day and time when the guild bargaining committee is available to meet again.”

Deadline reached out to the WGA but has yet to get a response about the AMPTP’s invitation.