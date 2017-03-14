Whenever you see TV writing credits in which two names are separated by an ampersand, it means they’re working as a team. In many cases, it also means they’re each working for half the guild minimum. That 2-for-1 deal is one of the WGA’s major bones of contention in its ongoing negotiations for a new film and TV contract.
Day 2 of talks are now underway today at the offices of management’s AMPTP in Sherman Oaks.
In the run-up to the negotiations, the guild said it wanted to “address inequities in compensation of writing teams employed under term deals for television and new media series.” That inequity can be found in the guild’s own contract, which currently values two-person teams less than three-person teams.
When two writers working as a bona fide team write a one-hour episode of a TV show, the contract states that together they may not be paid less than the guild minimum — $38,302. That’s $19,151 each, which is a great deal for producers, who get two writers for the price of one.
But if three writers working as a bona fide team write a one-hour episode of the same series, they get to share two times the guild minimum – $76,604, or $25,535 each.
The contract states: “If a bona fide team of no more than three writers offers, prior to employment on the script in question, to collaborate, the team as a unit shall receive in the aggregate not less than 200% of the applicable minimum compensation, of which each individual writer shall be paid not less than one-third of said aggregate compensation.”
That means producers are paying twice as much for an episode written by a team of three writers than they are for an episode written by a single writer or a team of two writers.
Clearly, when it comes to teams of three, companies recognize that they’re getting more bang for the buck because they’re willing to pay twice as much per episode. It may not be a strike issue, but the guild would like to see a recognition that there’s added value for teams of two as well.
Paying two-person teams more than a single writer might also provide a disincentive for those unscrupulous producers who violate the guild’s contract by forcing two writers to work together as a “paper team” and pay them each half the going rate even though they are aren’t really a bona fide writing team. That’s been a problem the guild has been trying to address for years.
I think this analysis misses the point. It’s not about fees for writing scripts. It’s about weekly or episodic compensation for being on a TV staff. If two people write a script together, they’re still delivering the same amount of material and that script is worth the same. (Three writers on a script is rare and not really the issue at hand.) But, time in the writers’ room is really 2-for-1 when a team is hired. You get two people contributing ideas, stories, punch-up, etc. for the price of one, and each of those writers makes half a paycheck (often half of scale). It’s not fair to members of a writing team. It’s also not fair to solo writers, because they’re less likely to get hired than a writer who essentially costs half.
Great in theory, but in the end if writing teams are more expensive, it will make it that much harder for them to find work as companies will just hire more individual writers.
Surely, this one is a no brainer that the AMPTP will accept, right? What possible counter-argument is there other than “we just want to pay people less money for their work”?
How many 3 person teams exist in TV now? Precisely because of this rule. 95% of the reason teams are attractive to shows is because you get two for one. Also, I would dare say 95% of the people who write as teams do so because they know that the fact they are a team makes them more employable and attractive to a show. Take away the financial incentive, and it’s going to become harder for teams to become employed. As far as “paper-teams”, I personally know at least a dozen people who have paper teamed precisely SO they can get their break on a show. The WGA is basically creating more obstacles for writers to gain employment. Thanks guild that’s supposed to be representing me.
This could be very bad for writing teams trying to break in. Imagine being given the choice of hiring a single good writer to write the script versus paying double for a good writing team. Makes it a pretty easy choice. As a producer, I’ve been faced with choosing between writing teams and single writers. This would definitely affect my decisions.
As part of a writing team, I think changing this could be a disaster. Why would anyone hire us if they can save money hiring a single writer? I used to be part of a three-person writing team, and the higher rate was mentioned over and over again as the reason we weren’t hired. I’m hoping they don’t mess with the status quo on this one. We are well aware that we are a two person team each getting paid half of what we earn. We’ve decided that our work is so much stronger together that it’s worth taking that hit. That’s our decision. Don’t screw this up for us.