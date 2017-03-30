Responding to press inquiries, the WGA says it’s willing to return to the bargaining table “whenever the AMPTP is ready to meet and invites us back.” Talks for a new film and TV contract broke off Friday, and the guild has asked members to authorize a strike if future talks fail to produce a fair contract.

When talks broke off, both sides said they were willing to return to the bargaining table. The WGA’s latest statement indicates they’re willing to negotiate even while their members vote to authorize a strike.

The WGA West sent out a letter to members today: