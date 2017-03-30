Responding to press inquiries, the WGA says it’s willing to return to the bargaining table “whenever the AMPTP is ready to meet and invites us back.” Talks for a new film and TV contract broke off Friday, and the guild has asked members to authorize a strike if future talks fail to produce a fair contract.
When talks broke off, both sides said they were willing to return to the bargaining table. The WGA’s latest statement indicates they’re willing to negotiate even while their members vote to authorize a strike.
The WGA West sent out a letter to members today:
As you know, our scheduled negotiations with the AMPTP concluded last Friday without a deal,” the WGA West said today in a letter to their members. “Despite the fact that we have withdrawn almost 50% of our economic asks, the companies have yet to put an economic offer on the table. Even with their record profits there is, apparently, no money for writers. That was unacceptable on Friday; it is unacceptable now.
With our contract set to expire May 1st, the WGA negotiating committee unanimously recommended that the WGAW board and WGAE council approve a strike authorization vote. Since then, both the Board and Council have voted unanimously to send the strike authorization vote to the membership.
Voting will be conducted online and at special membership meetings in mid-April. At these meetings our elected leadership will lay out the full status of negotiations as well as our bargaining strategy moving toward contract deadline. After all member questions have been addressed, the strike authorization vote will proceed. We will update you after the balloting and meeting dates have been finalized.
If the strike authorization vote passes, the Board and Council, in consultation with the negotiating committee, are empowered to call a strike, if necessary, after the contract expires at midnight on May 1st.
Our goal remains to negotiate the best possible deal before that date. We ask for your continuing solidarity and support.
