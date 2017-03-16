Warner Bros. Television is making its way to WonderCon 2017, bringing its heroes, villains, time travelers and mysterious teens together under one roof. Four WBTV series will be attending the festivities that run March 31-April 2.

Panels and Q&A sessions with WonderCon newcomers Riverdale and Time After Time are set for Friday, March 31, with an exclusive screening of a new episode of Riverdale held on Saturday. Closing out the weekend are Lucifer and Gotham, along with Warner Bros. Animation’s hit DC superhero series Teen Titans Go! and Justice League Action.

Check out the schedule below, with more guests set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Friday, March 31

2:45–3:45 p.m. Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Unlock the mystery of Riverdale and leave your innocence behind. Join stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Ashleigh Murray, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick and Marisol Nichols, along with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater as they dive into the secrets that continue to loom over what may look like a quiet, sleepy town. While new details of Jason Blossom’s death emerge, tension grows between the Riverdale High students, as Jughead’s connection to the Southside Serpents is revealed. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. Arena

3:30-4:30 p.m. Time After Time Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Time After Time makes its WonderCon debut to give fans the scoop on the suspenseful new drama and a sneak peek at what lies ahead in the first season. Who will gain control of the Time Machine? Will H.G.’s and John’s goals become aligned? What is Project Utopia? Will Vanessa discover Griffin’s betrayal? Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with executive producer Marcos Siega and series stars Josh Bowman, Genesis Rodriguez and Nicole Ari Parker. The series is based on the novel written by Karl Alexander and produced by Outerbanks Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Saturday, April 1

3:15-4:15 p.m. Riverdale Exclusive Screening of Brand New Episode — A WonderCon exclusive! Don’t miss a special advance screening of a brand new episode of Riverdale, airing Thursday, April on CW. Entitled “La Grande Illusion,” the episode will feature a special appearance by Shannon Purser (“Barb” from Stranger Things) as Ethel Muggs, and we uncover more secrets about the long-standing family feud between the Blossoms and the Coopers. Plus, Betty’s relationship with Polly faces additional challenges and Archie finds himself oddly entangled with Cheryl Blossom. Arena

Sunday, April 2

12-1 p.m. Teen Titans Go! All-New Episode and Q&A — WonderCon attendees GO! to this panel and be ready for a fun afternoon with your favorite teen DC Super Heroes. Producers Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath and Peter Michail will join voice actor Greg Cipes to screen an all-new episode and answer your questions about all things Titans. Room 300AB

1-2 p.m. Justice League Action All-New Episode and Q&A — Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman lead the DC Comics Super Heroes against their most infamous foes in adventures packed with relentless thrills, fun and action. No need to wait for the good stuff to start, as each 11-minute episode has lightning-fast action and heroics. Whether defending the Earth, facing invaders from space or battling the bizarre forces of magic, the always-rotating team of Justice League heroes is up to any challenge. Voice cast members P.J. Byrne, Rachel Kimsey and Jason J. Lewis, along with producers Jim Krieg and Butch Lukic, will be on hand to screen an all-new episode as well as participate in a Q&A. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Room 300AB

12:30-1:30 p.m. Lucifer Special Video Presentation and Q&A — If you thought all hell broke loose when Lucifer arrived in the City of Angels, just imagine how things will heat up in his absence. Indulge your deepest desires and be among the first to see what’s in store for Chloe Decker and the Devil himself after his mysterious departure in the midseason finale. Join us for a sizzling sneak peek at the second half of season two, followed by a Q&A with stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside and executive producers Joe Henderson (White Collar) and Ildy Modrovich (CSI: Miami). From Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television and based upon characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment. Arena

1:45-2:45 p.m. Gotham Special Video Presentation and Q&A — As Gotham City descends into anarchy, join the hit show as it returns to WonderCon to give fans the scoop on all the shocking moments in store for the remainder of season three. With Penguin out of the picture, and a power grab taking place, who will become the new leader of the Gotham underworld? How will Nygma’s embrace of his Riddler persona alter the balance of power, and will any of it matter when the Court of Owls reveals its plans for the city? All will be judged! Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and executive producers. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television. Arena